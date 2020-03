Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

Road cameras show a long line of vehicles behind a jackknifed semi-truck near Falls Lake. (Contributed)

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed following a collision involving a semi-truck.

Road cameras show a long line of vehicles backed up behind a jackknifed semi-truck near Falls Lake.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

DriveBC does not show an estimated time for the road to reopen.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

