Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for Janes brand chicken nuggets. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Janes brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been reports of illness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Janes brand pub style chicken nuggets.

The warning issued on Thursday by the food inspection agency says the nuggets are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination and should not be consumed.

READ MORE: Organic Matters tea recalled across B.C. due to Salmonella

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” CFIA said in the recall notice. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

The agency is asking those who have the product to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

There have been reported illnesses associated with this product, according to the CFIA. If you become sick from consuming this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and that a food safety investigation is still underway and may lead to the recall of other products.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision
Next story
Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike

Just Posted

GoFundMe created for student trip to marine science centre

The group needs $10,000

Revelstoke bowl turner expanding to bigger markets

Corin Flood turns hundreds of bowls a year in his back yard shop

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The conference series is tied 2-2

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Clovechok sitting on Select Standing Committee of Finance and Government Services

Catching up with the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

‘Cowardly acts’ towards homeless continue in Osoyoos

RCMP confirm they are investigating two incidents of assault on a homeless person

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Animals seized again from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Most Read