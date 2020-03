Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle incident Wednesday evening

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle incident, Wednesday evening, at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street, where a Jeep is flipped on its roof.

Both drivers of the vehicles were extricated and are headed to the hospital.

Traffic is slow in the area.

