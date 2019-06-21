Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

It will be a busy weekend in Penticton as the Peach City Beach Cruise brings in tourists and one of the largest convention’s for Jehovah’s Witnesses will have an anticipated attendance of 3,500 people.

Organizers of the convention, with the theme Love Never Fails, is one of the largest global conventions in 2019.

“We have congregations from Kelowna south and into the east and west Kootenay’s that come to this special convention. We also quite often have returning missionaries,” said Paul Andersen, local spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witness. “It has definitely been a challenge getting reservations for dinner. We love the hotels here in Penticton and it is a great city to work with. We have great experiences with the hoteliers and easily fill the rooms they allocate for us. The convention has a big economic impact to this area.”

The convention runs from June 21 to 23 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It is part of a global series of three-day conventions.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” said Andersen. “Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses and the community here in Penticton is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels and popular tourist destinations.”

The Peach City Beach Cruise anticipates there will be 850 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom cars coming to Penticton this weekend.

Organizer Wood said the beach cruise is considered one of Western Canada’s premier car shows.

