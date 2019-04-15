Judge sends Canadian to US prison for risky tunnel scheme

The Canadian cab driver would drive desperate immigrants to a railroad tunnel under the Detroit River

A Canadian cab driver who made extra money by steering desperate immigrants to a railroad tunnel under the Detroit River was sentenced Monday to 16 months in a U.S. prison.

Juan Garcia-Jimenez, a 53-year-old Canadian citizen who is a native of Guatemala, wept in federal court. Besides a prison sentence, he was fined $8,680— the amount paid by six people who were caught last year when they emerged on foot on the Detroit side of the tunnel.

The 2.5-kilometre tunnel is used by cargo trains moving between Ontario and the United States. Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Fairchild said it’s risky: A walkway is only 43.1 centimetres wide and in poor condition.

READ MORE: Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

“They just walked right through the tunnel, which is a very dangerous thing,” said Kris Grogan, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “There is zero room. If a train would have come through there they would have been killed.”

Garcia-Jimenez would drop people off at a tunnel entrance in Windsor, Ont., and drive away. Nine people arrested by border officers identified him as the man who helped them leave Canada at different times last year.

“Due to the clandestine nature of this criminal activity, there is no way to be certain how many times he has smuggled aliens into the United States in the past,” Fairchild said in a court filing. “Countless aliens could have illegally entered the United States with his assistance.”

READ MORE: Moose on the loose leads Newfoundland police to stolen vehicle

Garcia-Jimenez was arrested last August while trying to enter Detroit to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

“I am sorry for what I have done,” he told U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase
Next story
UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Just Posted

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Violence against women “too close to home”

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter hosts activities for Prevention Week 2019

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms

High of 10 degrees

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

Former coaches of man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

UBC Okanagan researchers contribute to study about charitable behaviour

The study found people are more charitable if allowed to claim donations sooner

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Okanagan RCMP officer honoured for community commitment

Const. Gary McLaughlin earns Internal Order of Daughters of the Empire

Mike Edel tours new album to Kelowna

Edel will perform at Fernando’s Pub May 22

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Most Read