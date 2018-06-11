June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (22 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

The webcam at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Silverwoods lift shows plenty of snow on the morning of June 11. Happy Monday! (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

It’s June-uary at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The popular ski hill – which is set to open its summer mountain biking season June 23 – has been blanketed with more than 22 centimetres of snow.

The mountain’s webcams show snow-covered terrain throughout.

Snow caused havoc to the resort and its residents Sunday as power went out to 1,100 BC Hydro customers for more than two hours mid-afternoon.

“It was caused by the snow, which caused problems with our equipment,” said Dag Sharman, BC Hydro community relations manager.

Sharman said snow that captures grit and interacts with equipment can often result in equipment failure. However, it isn’t a problem often seen in June.

“It does happen from time to time, but it isn’t common,” Sharman said, referencing a similar incident several years ago.

According to Environment Canada, snow is possible Monday morning at elevations above 1,300 metres as a cool and unstable airmass is situated above the southern Interior.

Kelowna’s Big White Resort received 14 centimetres of snow over the weekend.



