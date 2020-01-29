JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Justin J. Moore and mother, Melina Schein, are releasing their duet performance of The Prayer on Feb. 2, 2020. (Clear Glass Media)

A Vernon-born artist and son of two professional Julliard-trained opera singers has released a teaser for his upcoming music video starring his mom, Melina Schein.

Together, the two will perform The Prayer.

Coming off the heels of a viral performance with his dad, Paul, Justin J. Moore said this song is a little different.

“I take the role of the tenor in this instead,” the W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate said. “With my dad, I was kind of singing a pop song and my dad was doing the opera.”

In this case, his mother, Schein, will take the pop lead.

“She is quite out of her element doing this,” he said.

“We love this song,” Moore said. “We’ve sang it so many times on so many stages.”

The song is near and dear to his heart, Moore explained, as his parents used to sing it together often.

The video of Moore and his father has been seen more than 250,000 times and was shared thousands of times across Facebook and social media platforms.

He said he was overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s quite a cool experience,” Moore said. “It’s really nice and it’s always cool to get messages from people from Facebook.”

Moore and mom are hoping the momentum from the previous video may pour over, especially because they have decided to turn this video into a fundraising effort for NONA — the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s Child Development Centre.

“If people love it so much and they want to support it and they’re overflowing with gratitude and job, they’d be in a good mindset to give back to some kids in the local community,” Moore said.

The video will be launched on Feb. 2.

Following its release, Moore is working on releasing a new single. A song, he said, he’s put the most work into.

“I’m really hoping some of the excitement will spill over into my own work,” he said.

A music video is expected to be wrapped in around a month’s time.

