Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

  • May. 13, 2021 7:30 p.m.
—— Kamloops This Week

Two people found dead near Penticton earlier this week in what police called a “targeted incident” were two Kamloops brothers.

The bodies of Carlos and Erik Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking near a remote section of the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road on Monday morning, May 10.

Radio NL first reported that Gordon Fryer, father of Carlos and Erik, has confirmed his sons had died.

Dawn March, the brothers’ stepmother, told KTW by email: “Carlo and Erick Fryer were beloved family members. Erick was kind, generous, athletic and the first person to help his family and friends. He was the big brother that all his siblings wanted to hang out with. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend. Carlo was sweet, gentle and an all-star ball player. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.

Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and wants the boys to be remembered as the happy and amazing family members that they were.”

Police immediately took steps to secure the location and forensic specialists with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to assist with an examination of the scene. An autopsy is planned for Friday.

“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident,” Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said. “At this time, there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,”

Police said a truck near the scene is being probed.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths and autopsies are expected to be done on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been created online to raise money for the family left behind by Carlos Fryer. It can be found by clicking here. More than $7,000 has been raised so far.

It is being organized by Darci-Lynn Edwards, who stated on the page:

“If you knew Carlo, he was all about his little girl. I know everyone in the community, and especially our ball community, we aren’t just people who play, we are all family. Carlo was always one to cheer people up when their game was off, give tips and pointers and just plain have fun while playing ball.”

Social media posts have noted the brothers’ deep connection to, and love of, the local slo-pitch community.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

This story originally appeared on Kamloops This Week.

