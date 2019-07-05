(File photo)

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

A driver in a motor vehicle near the interchange of Highway 5 and Highway 1 near Kamloops B.C. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At approximately 4:00 pm on July 5, 2019, Kamloops RCMP responded to a collision in which a White Toyota Prius collided head-on with a Grey Toyota Sienna. The lone driver of the Toyota Prius was pronounced deceased at the scene and the lone driver of the Toyota Sienna was treated by EHS and transported to Royal Inland Hospital for further assessment.

Traffic northbound into Kamloops is currently still closed. A single lane Northbound is anticipated to be opened shortly.

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service.

Previous story
The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers
Next story
RCMP conducting boat pre-checks on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Wilkinson: NDP spending money to help unions

The increased project costs of the Illecillewaet four-laning leave taxpayers on the hook

Showers to continue today in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Okanagan

Elks Lodge hosts event at Vernon Curling Club

Kamloops car accident results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

RCMP conducting boat pre-checks on Okanagan Lake

Volunteers at Paddlewheel Park boat launch

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Most Read