Kamloops festival to serve up local beer and bands

5th annual BrewLoops kicks off this weekend

Kamloops is hosting a fall festival this weekend that’s sure to satisfy any beer or music lover with a case of wanderlust.

BrewLoops is Kamloop’s fall festival beer-centric festival, with event across the city. Attendees can explore the province’s craft beer scene, cideries, food and catch some live music.

More than 30 breweries and cideries will showcase the flavours of B.C. and breweries such as Yellow Dog, Persephone, Lighthouse Brewing Co., Left Field Cider Co. and other local brew pubs will be featured at the fifth annual block party, which takes place on the west side of McArthur Island Park at the multi-sports complex.

With two stages of live music, organizers promise there will be something for everyone.

Calgary-based indie rock band the Dudes is slated to hit the Bumper Car Stage tonight with Vancouver rockers Bend Sinister. Saturday night will see the likes of Juno Award-nominated Vancouver alt-indie band, the Zolas, and Kamloops’ own, At Mission Dolores.

While today’s concert is a is a ticketed event, Saturday will offers free family-friendly events before it closes to ticketholders for the evening concert.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online.

