Kamloops man stabbed multiple times

Police believe the incident is related to the drug trade

One man is in hospital following a stabbing in Kamloops.

The victim and another man were in Pioneer Park, on Thursday, when they were they were attacked. Police found the victim about 5:15 p.m. suffering from non-life threatening injuries and the second man was discovered with minor injuries.

According to police the attacks are believed to repeated to the drug trade and the public is not at risk.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone who saw the altercation to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

