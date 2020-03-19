The suspect is described as a First Nations man in his 30s with red or orange hair on the top of his head. He was wearing glasses and dressed in all black, except for tan-coloured boots. (Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a suspect after a university district liquor store clerk was slashed with a knife during a robbery over the noon hour on Thursday.

Police were called to the U-District Liquor Store on McGill Road, across from Thompson Rivers University, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police were told a man entered the store and slashed the clerk with a knife before stealing money from the till and running away.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties set up a perimeter in the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

The injured employee was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Shelkie said.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man in his 30s with red or orange hair on the top of his head. He was wearing glasses and dressed in all black, except for tan-coloured boots.

Anybody with information on his identify or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.

Armed robbery

