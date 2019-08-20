(File)

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Kamloops RCMP have found and arrested a man after he fled on foot when spotted earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old man was wanted for a mischief offence related to a domestic violence investigation.

He was spotted on Fifth Avenue and Lansdowne Street, fled from police and was located again at around 12:45 p.m. on Second Avenue and Victoria Street. He was apprehended by RCMP in an arrest involving multiple police units.

The male is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.

All investigational material will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine if there will be charges.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. judges approves release of video, affidavits ahead of Huawei exec’s trial

Just Posted

Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke

The Women’s Shelter Society, BC Housing and the city are working on making it happen

Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

Conservation Officer says once they attack livestock they are a danger to the public

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

High 30 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Balu Pass closed in Glacier National Park

The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

COLUMN: Much to enjoy at Ryga Arts Festival

As I learn about George Ryga and his contributions, it is clear why this festival carries his name

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Most Read