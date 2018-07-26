Kamloops RCMP recover $40,000 worth of stolen property

Drugs were also seized, along with $40,000 worth of stolen property.

Kamloops Mounties have arrested one man and seized $40,000 worth of stolen property from a local motel.

Police had been investigating a case of stolen property being stored at the motel when they recovered a stolen ATV and arrested two people in a room on Tuesday.

Sgt. Edward Preto said a search warrant was obtained and a further search of the room turned up two firearms — a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun that was loaded.

Drugs were also seized, along with $40,000 worth of stolen property that included eight kayaks, a $7,000 mountain bike and construction tools.

A 41-year-old Kamloops man is in custody.

Police have not specified the drugs that were seized nor the name of the motel that was raided.

