Dave Eagles/KTW

Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

  • Mar. 31, 2021 3:17 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP locked down all schools on the North Shore, Wednesday afternoon after a threat was directed at NorKam secondary.

Armed Mounties can be seen at many schools, including NorKam secondary, Kamloops Christian and Brock middle.

A parent of a student at Brock told KTW their child informed them there are a lockdown or hold and secure situation at the school and that the student did not know what was occurring.

“Kamloops RCMP and the local school district are asking parents and members of the public to please avoid the area near and surrounding Norkam secondary school,” Const. Evelyn said. “Parents are asked to please wait until the lockdown is clear before picking up their students. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. More details will be released as they become available.”

School District 72 superintendent Terry Sullivan issued a statement that all the schools on the North Shore have a lockdown as a result of the threat.

“We’re doing this as a precautionary measure. So we’re asking parents not to pick up their children until the lockdown is over,” said Sullivan. All students and staff are safe.”

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children.

As of 2:45 p.m., the police presence appeared to be concentrated in the NorKam/McArthur Island area, with officers stationed at various access points, including 12th Street, 11th Street, Cottonwood Avenue and the ring road on McArthur Island .

An RCMP plane can be seen flying over the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque
Next story
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative wants you to keep an eye out for wolverines when skiing in the backcountry, and send in a report to Wolverine Watch if you come across any tracks. (Photo via Wolverine Watch)
Watch out for wolverines when out back country touring

This time of year females are making dens in the snow

RCMP. (File)
Youth sent to Vancouver after serious Revelstoke car crash

The accident occured March 27

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Illegal dumping suspect vehicle. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Most Read