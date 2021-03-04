Kayaker rescued from Okanagan Lake after falling in and calling 911

The Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue pulled him out suffering from severe cold

Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue pulled a kayaker from Okanagan Lake on Wednesday, March. 3.

The man was in the water for around a half-hour before he was able to be located and rescued and then taken to Penticton Regional Hospital.

“He was very cold when he was rescued, close to hypothermic,” said Fire Chief Larry Watkinson. “With how cold the lake is it doesn’t take long.”

How the kayaker ended up in the water is not known, but he was able to call 911 for help at 2:40 p.m.

READ MORE: UPDATE: West Kelowna structure fire deemed accidental

When the rescue team was able to reach him, was still clinging to his kayak in the water, around 250 meters away from shore.

The fire department stationed a team at Three Mile Beach to spot the kayaker with binoculars and direct the marine rescue team to his position.

It was around 2:58 p.m. that the fire department handed the kayaker over to the ambulance to be taken to hospital.

RCMP also attended, after a friend of the kayaker called to report that he was missing.

It is not known what contributed to the kayaker overturning.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.