Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

For pet owners that are unsure of how to ensure the safety of their loved ones, preparedness is key.

If you are under evacuation alert or order, make sure you have a bag already prepared with your pet’s food, lots of water, their dishes, a toy and any medication they may need. If your pet requires insulin injections purchase a small cooler so it can remain refrigerated.

To protect your animals from the smoke caused by the Okanagan wildfires, keep windows closed and set air conditioning units to a temperature between 20°C and 22 °C. Watch closely for coughing, excessive panting or shortness of breath. If your pet shows these symptoms take them to a veterinary clinic immediately to be treated.

Pets can quickly get hypothermia or heatstroke so ensure they have lots of available water and shade while temperatures rise.

Horses:

The Kelowna Riding Club has 75 stalls available for horse owners affected by fires.

The club simply requests that stalls are properly cleaned after use.

In the past items have been left behind by those in a hurry to leave, such as hay, water buckets, halters, and leads.

For those not affected by the fires, the club would appreciate any donations of these essential items for evacuees.

