(File photo)

Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

The annual Spring Travel Show returns to Kelowna International Airport on March 7

Despite growing concerns of COVID-19, the annual Spring Travel Show is set to go ahead at Kelowna International Airport this weekend.

On March 7, guests are invited to meet with airlines, travel agents and vacation companies as well as get helpful information on travelling while coronavirus unease grows.

“We understand that there is concern among passengers and residents about travelling internationally and coronavirus,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna airport director.

“Our Spring Travel Show is a great way to talk to travel agents directly about how best to travel during the coronavirus situation, whether that is in Canada or other parts of the world.”

The annual Spring Travel Show will once again give an opportunity for guests to win a variety of prizes being given away by YLW and partners:

  • Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport
  • Five round trip airfare prizes courtesy of Air North, Central Mountain Air, Flair, Swoop and WestJet
  • Travel voucher from Air Canada Vacations and Flight Centre Mission Park
  • Wine tour package with Kelowna Concierge
  • Accommodation package courtesy of Wood Lake RV and Resort/Marina

Tickets for the prizes are $5 and $10 and will only be available at the event.

All funds raised will be donated to UBC Okanagan student health and wellbeing services as part of UBC Giving Day.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.

