Kelowna fire crews contained a blaze at the Bristol Apartments in Rutland to one unit. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Kelowna apartment fire sends one to hospital

It started in a unit on the second floor of the Bristol Apartments.

Kelowna fire crews were called to a blaze at an apartment building in Rutland around 7 a.m. on May 25.

It reportedly started in a unit on the second floor of the Bristol Apartments on Franklyn Road near Leathead Road.

“We had flame and smoke coming out of the second-floor bedroom window,” said Corrie Lang, platoon captain. “Contained it to that unit. A little bit of smoke above the unit, but it was contained to the one unit.”

At least one person was taken to hospital.

“I think he had a little bit of smoke inhalation,” added Lang. “Another roommate that was there, he was uninjured.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

