Kelowna author Tyrell Johnson’s first novel, The Wolves of Winter, will be released Jan. 2. - Credit: Josh Durias

Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Tyrell Johnston’s The Wolves of Winter has earned spots in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

When Tyrell Johnston released his debut post-apocalyptic novel, The Wolves of Winter, he had no intention of reaching the bestseller list.

But that’s exactly what he did.

The announcement was made Jan. 11 that the book reached “Instant National Bestseller in Canada” status, sitting at 10 on The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star’s fiction list and fourth in Canadian fiction.

“I knew that this was a possibility, but in no way did I expect this,” the Kelowna author said.

The Wolves of Winter has been available in stores since Jan. 2.

Johnston wrote the novel in his mother-in-law’s barn in Kelowna, which he said allowed for peace and quiet “unless the donkey starts acting up, then it gets kind of loud,” he said.

Most Read