Kelowna business owner takes aim at RCMP after repeat break-ins at restaurant

Owner of FSH Kelowna says RCMP did not take the robbery at his restaurant seriously

A Kelowna business owner is frustrated with RCMP’s response after his restaurant was broken into twice in four days.

According to Bryce Battye owner of FSH on St. Paul Street, the first break-in occurred on March 4, after a suspect picked the lock on his front door and allegedly stole two boxes worth of food.

“The alarm did go off and scared him, we have it all on video,” said “I called RCMP right away and told them there was an active break-in in progress. They did arrive on scene but the guy was gone.”

RCMP responded to Battye’s call about 15 minutes after he made it.

“They told me there was no trace of the guy being there and left. That was the extent of that interaction, there was no follow-up, they didn’t do anything,” he said.

Battye was left feeling confused and wondered what to do after he witnessed the break and enter on his security camera. He was at a loss as to why police would say there was no trace of a suspect.

Then on March 6, what appeared to be the same suspect returned to FSH and attempted to break in yet again.

“He broke in through my glass sliding door and stole approximately $250 worth of alcohol and left his screwdriver in my bar,” said an exasperated Battye.

He called the police again and an officer arrived who said he would be taking the screwdriver as evidence, but according to the Kelowna business owner, a second officer didn’t think the screwdriver was important and began to play with it.

“I told the police that this was the same suspect as last Friday and that this guy has been trying to break into my business every night since,” he said.

Battye said he knows of a second business on Lawrence Street that was also broken into on Sunday night and it’s believed that the same suspect who broke into FSH is responsible.

“I would love this guy to get caught. I want police to pick up patrols and investigate these break-ins. This guy is clearly around and the police don’t care. I want something to be done so other businesses owners don’t have to go through the same thing that I did,” he said.

Battye said he felt he needed to speak out because he feels he is not being taken seriously by RCMP and that other businesses in the downtown core are at risk.

RCMP has been reached for comment.

Alleged break-in suspect at FSH. (Bryce Battye)

Alleged break-in suspect at FSH. (Bryce Battye)

READ MORE: Kelowna Boston Pizza evacuated for smoke

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna

Previous story
Government accountability for BC Ferries must be maintained, BC Green MLA says
Next story
Kelowna records third-highest average rent in Canada

Just Posted

Kelowna is currently the third most expensive rental market in the country. (Pixabay)
Kelowna records third-highest average rent in Canada

Canadian Parliamentarians and invited guests listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP Morrison calls Ukraine President ‘a true leader’ following address to Parliament

According to Cathy English, curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, the new exhibit will feature Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke, who held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)
Untold stories: Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives grant for new exhibit

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs Osoyoos Coyotes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies pummel Coyotes in convincing Game 1 victory