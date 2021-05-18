Collecting the rookie cards of current and former Indigenous. (Instagram)

Collecting the rookie cards of current and former Indigenous. (Instagram)

Kelowna collector to distribute hockey cards to Indigenous youth players

Naim Cardinal is a member of Tallcree First Nation in Alberta

By By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com

WINDSPEAKER.COM

Naim Cardinal is once again finding out just how generous fellow hockey card collectors can be.

Cardinal, a member of Tallcree First Nation in Alberta, has earned notice in the sports card collecting industry in recent years.

That’s because he is believed to be the first individual to start a unique collection. Back in 2014 he started amassing rookie cards for Indigenous players that have suited up for at least one game in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Cardinal’s latest venture, which he began last month, is the Base Cards For Kids Project. Base cards are regular cards that come in hockey card packs. He put out a call for other collectors to send him any cards they are willing to part with of any Indigenous players who toiled in the NHL.

Cardinal then plans to ship out all the cards he receives so that they can be distributed to Indigenous youth players that attend hockey camps or clinics across the country.

“I’ve been thinking about it for awhile and trying to find a way to give back to the community,” said Cardinal, a 39-year-old who lives in Kelowna and works as an education facilitator at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.

Cardinal had initiated a somewhat similar venture back in 2018. He knew that Moose Cree First Nation would be hosting the popular Little NHL tournament that year in Mississauga, Ont.

And Cardinal found out that former NHL star Jonathan Cheechoo, a member of Moose Cree First Nation, would be making several appearances throughout the youth Indigenous tournament.

Cardinal put out a call, primarily to some collecting contacts, to see if they had any extra Cheechoo cards they would part with. He ended up receiving close to 400 cards, which he then shipped to tournament organizers, who then shared them with event participants.

Before putting out the request for others to send him cards for his latest project, Cardinal contacted some current and elite players who run their own camps and clinics.

Among those he got in touch with were 3Nolans, a business operated by former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan and his two sons, Jordan and Brandon, who also both played in the NHL.

Others that Cardinal contacted include Wacey Rabbit, a member of Kainai Nation in Alberta, who is currently toiling with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen, and Devin Buffalo, a member of Samson Cree Nation in Alberta and a former ECHL goaltender.

Though he’s still playing in the pro ranks, Rabbit launched his own company last year, WR20 Power Skills On Ice Development. Buffalo also started his own business in 2020, Waniska Athletics, a company which offers varying services including goalie skills clinics.

“They all wanted to be a part of it,” Cardinal said of the current and former players who are keen to distribute cards at the camps. “After I contacted them and they said yes, that’s when I started collecting.”

Cardinal said if others are interested he’s also willing to ship cards to other hockey camps in Indigenous communities.

Though his request was simply for base cards, Cardinal has been receiving much more than that. Some collectors are sending him autographed cards. He’s also received vintage cards and jersey cards (ones that include a snippet of a player’s shirt).

“I was thinking I might be able to get 2,000 cards,” said Cardinal, who put out the word he was seeking cards just over three weeks ago. “We’re halfway there now.”

Cardinal has received packages from collectors in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

He’s also received some cards from collectors in a pair of states, California and Oregon.

One of his friends, fellow collector Brett Miles from Calgary, shipped a total of 465 cards to Cardinal.

“I was blown away,” Cardinal said. “He had said `I’m sending a few cards’.”

Cardinal said all those that have been sending out packages have been paying shipping costs themselves.

“I was really thankful they’re willing to do that,” he said.

The oldest card, sent to him from a collector from Enoch Cree Nation, is a 1970-71 O-Pee-Chee card of former Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain George Armstrong.

Cardinal estimates the Armstrong card is worth $10.

Other collectors sent Cardinal rookie cards of former and current players, including Theo Fleury, Jordan Nolan, Ethan Bear and Zach Whitecloud.

Cardinal said he will have no idea which hockey camper ends up with certain cards. He plans to make packs featuring 10 cards for each camper.

“I’m just going to randomly make packs together,” he said. “It’s just going to be a random thing.”

Cardinal is also planning to place a personalized inspirational message in each pack.

“I thought it would be a good way to get kids into collecting,” he said, adding he’s hoping young players will also be inspired to further their own hockey dreams.

Those who might be able to assist Cardinal with his Base Cards For Kids Project can reach him via email at indigenousrookiecards↕gmail.com or send him a direct message on Instagram through indigenousrookiecards or his Twitter handle ↕IndigCards.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District registers surplus for Indigenous student spending

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
RCMP correct cause of fatal Highway 1 crash near Sicamous following witness statements
Next story
DNA breakthrough expected in cold case involving murdered Vancouver boys, 7 and 8

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Review focuses on life in our community, showcasing local folk like Richard Green. In this photo, Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tell the Revelstoke Review how it’s doing

We want to hear from our readers

The Explorers Society Hotel draws international travellers to Revelstoke. (Explorers Society Hotel)
Revelstoke hotel recognized as one of Canada’s best

The Explorers Society won second for an award from Tripadvisor

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Vernon local Ryan Lazar – who specializes in 2D background design and 3D animation – is ready to start his career after a tough yet rewarding two years of studies. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students get animated at graduation

‘The pandemic has resulted in more video consumption and the animation industry is so hot right now because of it’

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Police attend house party, then hear shots fired outside the Oliver detachment, with a truck fleeing and set on fire, followed by a pharmacy set on fire early Saturday morning. (File photo)
Shots fired at police, multiple arsons in same night ‘very concerning’ for South Okanagan RCMP

Police were called to shots fired at a house party, followed by a vehicle and pharmacy set on fire

Troy Patterson, a Cadboro Bay 15-year-old, got a virtual meeting with B.C.’s environment minister months after he started an online petition calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister

15-year-old Saanich high school student and George Heyman discussed project for about 30 minutes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A garden shed from Allform Construction Inc. will be the prize in a raffle to benefit Agur Lake Camp. The wilderness camp west of Summerland is the only barrier-free camp in British Columbia. (Contributed)
Construction begins on garden shed for Agur Lake Camp raffle

Facility near Summerland is only barrier-free camp in British Columbia

Announced Tuesday, May 18 by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory (AP/Steven Senne)
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

Those who disobey could be subject to a $230 fine

The Vernon School District has cancelled spring break trips in following with the province's health recommendations amide COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

Voters in Vernon, BX and Silver Star can join May 18 virtual meeting

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

Two people were killed in an April 6 collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm. (RCMP Image)
RCMP correct cause of fatal Highway 1 crash near Sicamous following witness statements

Crash resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved

Most Read