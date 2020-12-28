A contractor who exploited three stucco plasterers has been ordered to pay a total of $93,148.10 in owed wages and penalties. (Ksenia Chernaya - Pexels)

Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties

Everlasting Stucco hired three stucco plasterers who allege they were never paid their wages

A Kelowna contractor who was found to have exploited foreign workers has lost the appeal to overturn the ruling.

Everlasting Stucco and Stone Ltd. argued there were errors in the B.C. Employment Standards Tribunal’s ruling that ordered the company to pay a total of $93,148.10, which include owed employee wages and penalties.

In 2018, Everlasting Stucco owner Harkanwaldeep Singh hired three individuals under the Temporary Foreign Workers Program. Fateh Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Rajesh Kumar were all hired as stucco plasterers with a term of 24 months.

According to the Tribunal, Everlasting Stucco stated there were two entities involved in employing the three workers, the sole proprietor Harkanwaldeep Singh and the company itself. Singh allegedly dismissed the three employees, who were then were re-hired by the company Everlasting Stucco. Under the new hire, the three employees’ wages were reduced by $10 an hour, with no overtime and no statutory holiday pay.

Everlasting Stucco said the Tribunal did not make the distinction between these “two entities”, which was why it launched the appeal.

The company also claimed the employees agreed to the changes to their pay, but the trio said otherwise.

“The complainants said they never agreed with the changes but did not complain for fear of jeopardizing their immigration status,” according to the Tribunal’s report. The Tribunal also rejected Everlasting Stucco’s claim that there were two entities involved in employing the three individuals.

“The (Tribunal) found there was one continuous period of employment for the complainants and… Everlasting Stucco was the employer of record during the wage recovery period.”

The three were let go from their jobs on June 13, 2019, after which they filed complaints alleging Everlasting Stucco failed to pay them for all hours they worked, overtime, annual vacation and statutory holiday pay.

The company has now been ordered to pay $90,648.10 in owed wages and a penalty of $2,500.

“There is simply no factual or legal basis for this ground of appeal, it has no merit and it is dismissed.”

READ: More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021
Next story
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

A contractor who exploited three stucco plasterers has been ordered to pay a total of $93,148.10 in owed wages and penalties. (Ksenia Chernaya - Pexels)
Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties

Everlasting Stucco hired three stucco plasterers who allege they were never paid their wages

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

The Morning Star’s former editor Glenn Mitchell published more than 100 of a local photographer’s nature photos. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan photographer remembers Glenn Mitchell

Longtime newspaper editor published more than 100 of nature photographers images

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Linear Park’s wide, paved walkway is used by many, including bicyclists, dogs, walkers and runners. (Morning Star file photo)
North Okanagan park pup approved

Letter from Lexxi the Labradoodle

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Most Read