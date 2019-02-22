Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

Kelowna’s city council will consider an order next week to fix an unstable slope that’s threatening homes.

Council will be asked Monday to consider imposing a remedial action order on two properties to fix an unstable slope below Loseth Road and above Kloppenburg Road in the Black Mountain area, according to the city in a news release.

A geotechnical consultant began studying the slope last summer, soon after the first indications of possible slope movement were noticed, and a comprehensive technical report with recommendations was completed in January.

The study determined the probability of a landslide occurring is very high. Lives and properties at the bottom of the slope are at risk if there is a landslide, and the risk of a slide increases with runoff and groundwater pressure. A Black Mountain Irrigation District pump station at the top of the slope is also at risk, including the water, gas and electric services connected to the pump station.

“The history of what led to this situation is complicated, and determining responsibility for the instability will follow, but the immediate concern is to ensure the safety and protection of the residents and infrastructure,” said City of Kelowna Development Engineering Manager James Kay.

Stakeholder meetings including staff, the current and past owners, developer, civil and geotechnical consultants, utility companies and BMID have been ongoing to assess the situation, understand the background and conditions, and develop a strategy to address the urgency and importance of stabilizing the slope.

City staff will impose a remedial action requirement on the property owners at 2045 Loseth Rd. and 2001 Kloppenburg Court. The geotechnical consultant recommended remediation work to stabilize the slope should begin as soon as possible to avoid potential damage to municipal property and private properties below the potential slide area.

The City and geotechnical consultant are continuing to monitor the conditions and safety of the slope. If the stability of the slope deteriorates, an emergency plan will be put into action, including potential evacuation of properties directly impacted and traffic safety measures, including maintaining access in case any roadways are affected.

