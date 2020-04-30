Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Kelowna’s Forbidden Spirits are back for another Sanitizer Saturday.

This time, it will be for the benefit of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna branch. The distillery is issuing a maximum of 500 tickets and residents must buy them through Forbidden Spirits’ online store. Each ticket costs $5, with all proceeds going to the Kelowna BC SPCA.

The tickets must be redeemed on May 2, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Those with valid tickets must bring a clean one-litre bottle to get the hand sanitizer.

Staff will also accept non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The new setup for Sanitizer Saturday came after Forbidden Spirits tried to give hand sanitizer away for free, which ended in long lines and fights, eventually getting shut down by the RCMP.

For more information, visit Forbidden Spirits’ website.

READ: Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

READ: Four arrested by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus