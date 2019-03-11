Photo: Pexels

Kelowna entrepreneur has close run-in with online cheque scam

Fairstone Film’s Conar Fairstone caught the red flags early

It was a close call for Conar Fairstone, but an attempted internet cheque scam for an 80th birthday party was unsuccessful when Fairstone chose to go with his gut concerning the red flags.

“They wanted a quote for a birthday party, and wanted to send the full amount right way, which I thought was a little weird,” said Fairstone, who was contacted online. “It’s not uncommon to get requests from email.”

Normally, Fairstone asks for just an initial down deposit for his videography business Fairstone Films, but the scam-artist contacting him claimed to be organizing her own 80th birthday party, and wasn’t exactly internet savvy.

“Maybe she’s just old, I’ll roll with it,” Fairstone initially thought, but soon after more odd requests peaked Fairstone’s suspicion.

READ MORE: Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

Along with sending the full amount of the fee, the scam-artist said they were running low on paper cheques, and needed to send the payment for the party’s caterers along with Fairstone’s fee.

They asked if, once Fairstone received the money, he could transfer the caterers’ fee to the scam-artists “son-in-law” so he could make the payment to the caterers.

“It was getting weird at that point. They said that they were in the hospital, and when I asked for the son-in-law’s contact information, they (avoided) the question. So, I didn’t think the money was even going to come,” said Fairstone.

Sure enough, a few days later, Fairstone received the cheque which included his fee, and the meant-to-be transferred fee to the “son-in-law.”

“It was just odd, and suspicious, so I took the cheque to a bank teller,” said Fairstone.

His suspicions had been correct, the bank only took a few minutes to notice that the received cheque was falsified, and said that they get these types of cheques two or three times a day.

The scam-artist’s foiled plot was to have Fairstone deposit the cheque into his account, transfer the fees to the “son-in-law,” and by the time the bank had noticed the scam, the money would have been taken from Fairstone’s account without any coverage from the bank.

“If you do it, the bank does not cover you,” said Fairstone. “The bank said it was smart to report (my suspicions).”

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties looking for a meter beater

This type of scam is a variation of an advance fee scheme, which the RCMP details on their website.

Coincidentally, March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada, and the RCMP has tips for catching would-be scammers including never accepting payment for a higher price than asked for, return the cheque to the buyer and ask for a new one if suspicious, and to be vigilant with any and all concerns.

“In the original email, there were several other vendors attached, so I ended up calling a few to warn them. Turns out I was the only one chosen,” Fairstone said with a laugh.

Fairstone, a small business owner, would almost never say no to a potential client and gave the benefit of the doubt initially, but followed his gut when the oddities became too recurrent.

A close call this time, but just because there as no harm, doesn’t mean there was no foul. Fairstone said he urges others to simply double check at the bank if there are any doubts.

