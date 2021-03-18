Okanagan Golf Club. (Facebook)

Okanagan Golf Club. (Facebook)

Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze at Okanagan Golf Club

The fire sparked on Thursday afternoon near the course’s ninth fairway

A grass fire broke out on Thursday afternoon (March 18) at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge area.

Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to the golf course around 3:45 p.m. with two engines, a bush unit and 10 firefighters. The blaze, near the golf club’s ninth fairway, was about 120 feet by 40 feet in size.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and built a containment guard around it.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

Most Read