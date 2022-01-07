Kelowna Fire Department (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Kelowna Fire Department (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Kelowna fire department say Jan. 6 fire on Chandler St. suspicious

The charred duplex is abandoned and boarded up

A fire last night (Jan. 6) on the 1800 block of Chandler St. has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna fire department extinguished flames from the boarded-up and abandoned duplex at 11 p.m. last night.

Crews found the fire in a bedroom on the main floor.

The fire caused significant damage as it burnt through the floor, compromising the floor joists.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Omicron causes ‘enormous’ caseload, but severe illness not rising at same rate: Tam
Next story
Lake Country considers 6.62% tax hike

Just Posted

The S.S. Revelstoke in the Big Bend Canyon on the Columbia River 4 miles north of Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 695)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 6

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

The podium: Maya Royale (RNSC) gold, Fiona Woodman (RNSC) silver, Tayte Proulx-Royds (Telemark Nordic) silver, Anna Farbridge (Telemark Nordic) 4th (not pictured), and Emilie Paquin (RNSC) 5th. (Maja Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski club hosts cross country ski trials ahead of BC Winter Games

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list