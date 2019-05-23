Kelowna fundraiser returns to support African grandmothers

The 2019 Stride to Turn the Tide walk is June 1

Locals in the Okanagan are being asked to join in the 10th Annual Stride to Turn the Tide Walk.

The run or walk fundraiser is looking to raise money, support and garner attention for grandmothers fighting the AIDS crisis in Africa. The local group Kelowna Grandmothers for Africa (KG4A) hosts the fundraiser at Mission Creek Park. Registration is free or by donation.

KG4A supports the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which was created in 2006 to aid African grandmothers care for children who were orphaned by AIDS.

“More than a decade later, the campaign supports African community-based organizations that have developed programs—with and for grandmothers—to transform lives and restore hope to their communities,” said the Campaign’s website.

“Since 2006, more than $33 million has been raised in support of African grandmothers.”

According to the KG4A website, the strides towards change in African communities has begun.

“African grandmothers walk with purpose: to clinics and markets, to collect water and deliver their grandchildren safely to school. They walk to provide urgent home-based care and to protest violations of their human rights. They are changing the course of the AIDS pandemic.”

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. June 1 and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. More information at KG4A.

