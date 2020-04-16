Rio Manning, 17, with his weightlifting device. (Contributed)

Kelowna man exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

Amputation is not a barrier to living a full and active life.

Kelowna’s Rio Manning, 17, is living proof.

Manning was born a right-hand amputee and as a member of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he is eligible for financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs and adaptive limbs and adaptive devices. He also attends regional CHAMP seminars where “Champs” and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing, staring and parenting an amputee child.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Manning recalls how attending seminars encouraged him to embrace his amputation.

“I felt really nervous at the first seminar I attended but eventually it just completely went away. It turned into this excitement and realization that these kids are just like me,” said Manning.

“My amputation doesn’t stop me from being active and I like to show other amputees that they can do anything. I was recently fitted with a device that allows me to lift weights, and which stays securely on my arm.”

Although The War Amps has provided more than 100 years of innovative programs, there is still much to do to ensure amputees have the support they need.

“The Association receives no government grants, but with the public’s continued support, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future,” said Danita Chisholm, Executive Director of the CHAMP Program.

READ MORE: First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland council revisiting budget
Next story
B.C. grandpa beats heart attack amid COVID-19 to celebrate 71st wedding anniversary

Just Posted

Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

The chosen site was previously used for similar purposes

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Revelstoke farmers ramp up production in face of COVID-19

Local athlete Greg Hill starts Revelstoke Growing Community forum

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna man exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

COVID Canada: Calm, cool and collected

As tests of leadership go, a global pandemic must be considered fearsome.… Continue reading

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

Leaf pick-up springs into action in North Okanagan city

In light of the current public health emergency, city not recommending neighbours collect leaves for compost

Most Read