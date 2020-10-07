On Oct. 6 Ross St. George ran Knox Mountain in Kelowna for almost 24 hours, in an effort to raise funds for a local organization that introduces under-privileged youth to outdoor sports. (Contributed)

Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth

Ross St. George ran up and down Knox Mountain to support, introduce at-risk youth to sports

Most of us couldn’t imagine running for more than an hour at a time, but yesterday (Oct. 6) a Kelowna man didn’t stop moving for nearly 24 hours.

His reason for doing so; to give underprivileged and at-risk youth a chance to experience and develop a passion for outdoor sports.

On Tuesday Ross St. George ran up and down Kelowna’s Knox Mountain for 22.5 hours and about 130 kilometres, raising about $3,000 for local organization, Elevation Outdoors.

The challenge he set for himself, Everesting, is when a person climbs the height of Mt. Everest (8848m) in small chunks on a local hike.

“At halfway I realized just how ridiculously hard the feat was going to be… my stomach’s still pretty screwed up from eating all the race food for 22-and-a-half hours. I don’t want another gel for many, many months,” said St. George on Oct. 7.

Ross St. George (left) recruited fast friends to help motivate him throughout his 22.5-hour run up and down Knox Mountain. (Contributed)

For the Kelowna man, this summer during COVID-19 has reminded him about the importance of exercise, passions, and goals. This has helped buffer him against COVID-19-related anxiety and depression.

However more than this, St. George works as an adolescent councillor and knows that anxiety, depression, suicidality, are all becoming problematic for youth. Historically, he has also volunteered for Elevation Outdoors in the past, a group he says ties this all together well.

St. George decided to use his ‘gargantuan’ feat to raise awareness about them.

Elevation Outdoors executive director, Mike Greer, said his group was thrilled to see St. George take on the challenge, and raise awareness about the mental health impact that COVID-19 has had on many members of the community.

“Now more than ever it’s very important for everyone in our community to be able to find a way to get outside and connect with the natural world.

“The funds raised will help us provide full scholarships for deserving youth to help connect them with a new passion for the outdoors, as well as mentorship and life skill development, in an effort to build a better future for them, and our community,” he said.

To donate to the cause, visit Gofundme.com and search for Everesting Knox Mountain for Charity.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

