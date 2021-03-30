(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Driver who allegedly led Kelowna Mounties on chaotic pursuit arrested

Driver allegedly refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan, headed north

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

A driver caused “chaos” on Kelowna streets Tuesday afternoon (March 30), damaging several vehicles and causing a high-speed police pursuit.

RCMP received reports around 1 p.m. that a silver erratic-driving BMW refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan and was headed towards West Kelowna from Summerland.

“The vehicle entered Kelowna and continued driving dangerously, striking numerous parked vehicles in the downtown area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

(Kelowna RCMP photo)

(Kelowna RCMP photo)

Due to the danger presented by the driver, officers forcibly stopped the vehicle on KLO Road near Lowe Street. Police arrested the driver at the scene.

Investigators are working to locate all of the damaged vehicles and property related to the incident. Police ask anyone affected to call 250-762-3300 and cite file 2021-17724.

ORIGINAL:

A high-speed police chase through Kelowna has culminated near KLO Road and Gordon Drive, prompting a significant police presence in the area.

Photos from the scene show a silver car pressed up against an unmarked RCMP SUV. Mounties have pulled a number of items out of the back of the suspect vehicle, placing them in evidence bags. As many as 12 RCMP cruisers were in the area, but only around six remain.

KLO was briefly completely closed between Gordon and Richter Street, but eastbound traffic is now moving on the road. An area around KLO and Gordon is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

(Mark Biernacki photo)

(Mark Biernacki photo)

A call came in around 2 p.m. with reports of a smoking vehicle in the area.

The Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information and a reporter is on scene.

