Kelowna Mounties on ‘house arrest’ for virtual Cops for Kids fundraiser

Kelowna Mounties will be on house arrest this Wednesday (June 2) in a modified virtual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail event.

Typically, Jail & Bail sees prominent locals put behind bars to raise money for charity. This year, participants will instead be visited by an off-duty arresting officer for a commemorative photo, then the officers will leave placing them on “house arrest” to raise bail.

“Families turn to Cops for Kids when there’s nowhere else to turn and so we’ve got to work even harder to be able to assist these families when they need it most,” explains event organizer and director of the charity Cpl. Jesse O‘Donaghey.

“Families have been struggling financially due to the pandemic, and so they rely on Cops for Kids to be there for them in a time of crisis. It’s important that we find ways to continue our fundraising efforts safely under public health orders.”

The Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation raises funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within southeastern British Columbia. The funds support requests for financial assistance from families in the region who require medical treatment outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical equipment, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids.

To nominate a friend — or yourself — to participate, go to copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438.

