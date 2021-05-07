15,000 sleep sacks worth $500,000 will be distributed to mothers and young families in need across Canada. (Contributed)

Kelowna non-profit to distribute $500K-worth of ‘sleep sacks’ across Canada

The sleep sacks were donated to Mamas for Mamas to distribute to mothers in need

A Kelowna-based charity is excited to continue helping mothers and young families in need after receiving a generous donation.

Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen said they’ve been trying to reach more mothers throughout Canada, especially during the pandemic when so many lost their jobs. As they worked on expanding their reach, the charity reached out to baby supplies manufacturer Halo to partner and distribute baby clothes to those who need them.

What Mamas for Mamas didn’t expect was 15,000 sleep sacks worth $500,000 to come their way, ready for them to distribute to mothers in need across the country.

Christensen said she and everyone else at the non-profit were overwhelmed with gratitude.

“15,000 sleep sacks is just so wicked. I can’t even explain how far that will go,” she said.

“It’s not just filling the gap for mamas in need who are trying to find the right products for their kids, but sleep sacks are a very important part of reducing sudden infant death (SID). They’re so helpful in helping your baby sleep better and benefit not just baby, but moms too.”

She said once the sleep sacks arrive in Kelowna, they will be divided and distributed to the non-profit’s 62 branches across Canada.

She said she hopes the sleep sacks will bring back the quality of life for young mothers and mothers-to-be who have been worrying about providing for their young ones.

“This helps mamas, and their kids who deserve it so much… receiving high-quality supplies like this gives them a sense of dignity, a sense of belonging and that they’re able to do the same things that their peers are doing for their babies without worrying about the cost,” she said.

Through other generous donations, Christensen added that distributing the sleep sacks and future donations will now be easier after Kelowna-based Tempest Aviation Group donated a warehouse space that Mamas for Mamas can use.

If you would like to donate to Mamas for Mamas or you would like to ask for help, you can contact them through their website.

READ MORE: Nonuplets: Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retired Armstrong teacher continues tradition of supporting students with $100K donation
Next story
Canadian economy lost 207,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate rises

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is an independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s 1st vaccine-induced blood clot case detected in Interior Health

Interior Health also recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19

Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)
I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Revelstoke survey says youth age 18-25 were most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

File
Court awards $150K to car crash victim near Revelstoke

The incident occurred in 2015 during a snowstorm on Highway 1

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke dropped by one, compared to last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke as vaccinations inch up

Data from April 25 to May 1

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

A worker rides a bike at a B.C. Hydro substation in Vancouver, on Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro report raises safety concerns as pandemic prompts jump in yard work

Incidents involving weekend tree trimmers, gardeners and landscapers have risen 30% since the pandemic hit

15,000 sleep sacks worth $500,000 will be distributed to mothers and young families in need across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna non-profit to distribute $500K-worth of ‘sleep sacks’ across Canada

The sleep sacks were donated to Mamas for Mamas to distribute to mothers in need

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Armstrong Elementary School teacher Heather Ramsey, left, presents a card including original printing work she completed in Grade 1 as a student of Helen Sidney’s, right. (SD83)
Retired Armstrong teacher continues tradition of supporting students with $100K donation

Helen Sidney, who taught at AES for 41 years, made an incredible donation ahead of the school’s centennial

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Noisy boats stir up Sicamous council

Councillors discuss regulation, supporting new Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Brennan Phillips)
Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District reverses funding decision on care centre

Approval now granted to fund $1 million for Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Penticton

Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order, at this Highway 3 check area near Manning Park. Photo RCMP
RCMP begin checking drivers on BC highways

Four check points are set up Thursday May 6 around the province

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Most Read