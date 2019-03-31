photo: Facebook

Kelowna pizzeria named one of the best in Canada by travel site

Antico Pizza Napoletana ranked 3rd on list of pizza to eat before you die

Kelowna’s Antico Pizza Napoletana has been listed as a bucket list highlight.

Travel website, bigseventravel.com ranked the Kelowna pizzeria third on their list, 21 Pizzas in Canada You Have To Eat Before You Die.

The website celebrated Antico Pizza Napoletana for their traditional training and fresh ingredients.

“The Pizzaiolos here are trained in Naples, using only the finest ingredients available to create an authentic Neapolitan pizza in a centuries old tradition. Incredibly delicious,” states the article.

The top spot on the list went to The Good Son in Toronto. Also featured on the list was Pizzeria Ludica in Vancouver, for their stone oven, Il Castello Pizzeria in North Vancouver, Pizzeria Prima Strada in Victoria and Nicli Antica Pizzeria in Vancouver.

