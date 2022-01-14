The vehicle of interest may be the black Ford Explorer with a kayak roof rack pictured (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

RCMP search for SUV following stabbing in downtown Kelowna

RCMP are searching for information related to the unprovoked attack on Dec.18

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle associated with a stabbing.

A dark-coloured SUV, that investigators believe may be a black Ford Explorer with a single kayak roof rack on it, approached three men on Dec. 18, just after midnight near Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street.

A confrontation broke out and an unidentified man associated with the SUV stabbed one of the three men.

“This was an unprovoked act of violence,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP. “If anyone has information about this stabbing, our investigators want to hear from them.”

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Kelowna, was transported treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST).

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dash camera footage of it are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP GIST by emailing E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and quoting file 21-82304.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net

