Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Kelowna RCMP are looking to give a half-Christmas present to two people who lost their wallets during the holiday season.

On June 11, an employee of a business at Orchard Park Mall turned in two near-identical glitter coated wallets to the RCMP. According to the RCMP, the wallets belonged to a pair of young ladies, who were either related or best friends.

“We are releasing a photograph taken of one of those very fashion-forward wallets, complete with a pom-pom,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The rightful owners and their parents must be able to properly describe the unique characters that are on the opposite side of those wallets, and fully explain the contents of each.”

If you know the rightful owner of these wallets or you have any information that may be of assistance, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2019-33952.

