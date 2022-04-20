Black press file photo.

Black press file photo.

Kelowna RCMP in search for driver in distress

The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was last seen on Pandosy Street

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a driver in distress.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the RCMP approached a suspicious vehicle in the 450-block of West Avenue. The RCMP were told the person in the vehicle was behaving in a manner where they could be experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers found and approached the vehicle but before they could speak to the driver, the vehicle left the scene travelling towards Gordon Drive. It was last seen on Pandosy Street.

“We are looking for a grey, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with dark tinted windows and British Columbia license plate LW367M,” said Constable Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the driver. At this time, there is no information to suggest public safety is at risk”.

Kelowna RCMP say if you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 9-1-1.

READ MORE: RCMP warn of fraudulent door-to-door solicitor in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. poultry farmers uniquely equipped to respond to possible avian flu
Next story
B.C. conservation group moves thousands of salmon that will produce millions of eggs

Just Posted

Rainbow trout infected with whirling disease which damages the backbone of the fish causing them to swim in a “whirling” pattern. (Photo: Sascha Hallett, fishpathogens.net)
Concerns raised about possibility of invasive fish disease in B.C. waters

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Goaltenders used to serve their penalties

Murray Rankin, B.C. minister of indigenouse relations and reconcilitation, announces grants to reduce wildfire risks at the Kalamalka See Orchard Tuesday, April 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Grants reduce Okanagan wildfire risks