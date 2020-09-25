Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

UPDATE: 1:53 p.m.

Some officers have started leaving the area and the perimeter has now been reopened to the public.

Officers on scene said even though the area is open once again, Winners will stay closed for now as a precautionary measure.

UPDATE: 1:14 p.m.

An employee of a business in Orchard Plaza, who did not wish to be named, told the Capital News that there was a possible bomb threat in the area.

The employee said officers came into several businesses and told them they had to evacuate immediately.

Capital News reporter Phil McLachlan said only Winners is blocked off with police tape and no other businesses.

UPDATE: 1:08 p.m.

Police are staged at the entrance of Winners at Orchard Plaza and a large perimeter has been set up in the parking lot.

Officers on scene could not confirm details but continue to urge people to avoid the area.

Kelowna RCMP are urging the public to avoid the 1800-block of Cooper Road due to a police incident.

In a release Sept. 25 at 12:35 p.m., officers have responded to a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ in the area.

The investigation has shut down the area, causing closures to numerous businesses.

“Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel. The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown,” said RCMP in a release.

“This is an unfolding situation and details are minimal. More information will be made known as it learned as is appropriate.”

