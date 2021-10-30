Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death

A woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Friday evening (Oct. 29).

Mounties were called to the 1800-block of Vasile Road just after 6 p.m., and they believe her death to be suspicious.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

No arrests have been made, and the woman’s identity will not be disclosed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

