Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding weapon

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

The Kelowna RCMP and the South East District Emergency Response Team were called to a complaint of a distraught man with a weapon on Saturday afternoon.

On May 16, 2020, at around 1:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a distraught man who may have been in possession of a firearm. The RCMP contained the area of the 3800-block of Senger Road where he was believed to be located.

“After several hours, the man was located near Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained officers to assist with the potentially high-risk incident. The matter was resolved without issues, and we would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”

The matter is still under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time, and police are not releasing any further information.

