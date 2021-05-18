Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna RCMP promotion process tainted with bias: federal judge

An officer was passed over for a promotion in 2015

A Federal Court judge has ruled the Kelowna RCMP showed bias in denying a local Mountie a promotion in 2015.

Cpl. Scott Podmoroff applied for a promotion to sergeant but didn’t receive it.

He filed a grievance on Dec. 29, 2015.

Initially, Podmoroff alleged in his grievance that the successful candidate wasn’t right for the position because Podmoroff had more experience and skill.

“He further alleged that the rationale provided by the officer was not meaningful and that attributes in the rationale were not identified as desirable in the job description,” stated the decision filed on May 11.

Documents also showed that Podmoroff found out the successful candidate received help from two senior officers, contrary to RCMP policy.

“Later, (Podmoroff) discovered that one of the senior officers who gave the assistance to the successful candidate was involved in the selection process.”

READ MORE: Police offer no updates into two brothers found dead in Penticton last week

During that time, Brent Mundle was still an inspector at the detachment before he took over as the superintendent in 2016.

He was tasked with selecting and ranking the candidates, asking Staff Sgt. Jordan to assist him. Jordan reviewed the candidates’ competency examples, ranked them, and submitted those rankings.

The RCMP’s grievance process agreed the selection process was flawed because Jordan, an officer who provided feedback on a candidate’s application package, was part of the selection process, which wasn’t appropriate.

In an initial review of the grievance, the adjudicator found “a real likelihood or probability of bias during the selection state of this staffing action” and that Jordan should have recused himself from the process.

The adjudicator ordered that Podmoroff’s application be compared against the successful applicant by a third-party assessor.

If successful, the plan was to promote Podmoroff to a similar position but he refused this remedy, filing a grievance with a final level adjudicator.

According to the decision, Podmoroff claimed the fact the successful candidate received help with their application and the officer who helped them was part of the selection process amounts to cheating.

Judge Glennys McVeigh said there is evidence to support finding bias.

“(Jordan’s) assistance with selecting examples of competencies which was then later evaluated by himself taints the entire selection process,” she said in the decision.

“Given the tainting in the promotional process at the assistance point and at the selection point, I find that the remedy is unreasonable.”

McVeigh said the appropriate thing to do is send the grievance back to be predetermined by a third-party decision-maker outside of the Kelowna detachment and outside of the E Division.

It was also determined that Podmoroff must be paid $2,500 in legal costs.

READ MORE: ‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’: Kelowna RCMP

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault
Next story
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

Just Posted

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

Gold jewellery, stock image, no date. Photo credit: Pixabay
Revelstoke RCMP warn of fake jewellery scam

The Revelstoke RCMP is warning residents of a jewellery scam. On May… Continue reading

The Revelstoke Review focuses on life in our community, showcasing local folk like Richard Green. In this photo, Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tell the Revelstoke Review how it’s doing

We want to hear from our readers

The Explorers Society Hotel draws international travellers to Revelstoke. (Explorers Society Hotel)
Revelstoke hotel recognized as one of Canada’s best

The Explorers Society won second for an award from Tripadvisor

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Coldstream Fire Department was quick to arrive and knock down a fire Sunday, May 16, in a Matner Lane orchard just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream fire crews quick to knock down blaze

Fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on Matner Lane, which is just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road

WorkSafe BC is out in the Interior making sure wineries, cideries and breweries are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. (File photo)
WorkSafe visiting Interior wineries, cideries and breweries ahead of tourist tasting season

40 field inspections and 35 consultations are expected over next few weeks

B.C. RCMP released these two photos of Erick Fryer (left) and Carlo Fryer (right). The two brothers from Kamloops were found dead near a remote road in Naramata May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Slain Kamloops brothers found near Penticton not likely connected to recent B.C. gang wars: RCMP

Police confirm the bodies found near Naramata as Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlo Fryer, 31

Several RCMP cruisers stationed out front of Kelowna’s Global Fitness following a shooting on the morning of Monday, March 29. The shooting was later revealed to be gang-related. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
B.C.’s top gangs are operating in Kelowna: RCMP

‘We have all of the major gangs in Kelowna,’ said Supt. Kara Triance

Crews battled a grass fire behind the Tolko mill along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)
Reports of man lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch

Grassfires sparked near train tracks, behind bottle depot

Most Read