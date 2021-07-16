Two 19-year-old men were stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. and received non life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Two 19-year-old men were stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. and received non life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP seeking persons of interest in double stabbing incident

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight in June

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify persons of interest in a stabbing incident that happened on June 4.

Two 19-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-person fight broke out in the park area between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant in downtown Kelowna. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m.

“If you recognize any of these individuals, we are asking you to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP general investigation section at 250-762-3300.

A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)
A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)
A photo of the persons of interest in the stabbing incident on June 4. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)

READ MORE: Pedestrian battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in Vernon

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap, Thompson-Nicola ‘severely dry’ as drought kicks in

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures
Next story
Feds doling out $1.5M for removal of 18 derelict boats from B.C., Atlantic coasts

Just Posted

Protestors marched to stop old-growth logging in the Revelstoke area on July 1. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Ktunaxa Nation Council committed to stewardship in the Argonaut Valley

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The largest living cat spans 3.33 metres

A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Fire southwest of Revelstoke holds size

Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)
Okanagan fires unattended as crews have ‘bigger fish to fry’