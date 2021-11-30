Multiple RCMP vehicles swarm Kelowna gas station

At least six RCMP vehicles were seen at a gas station in Kelowna on Tuesday night

Several RCMP vehicles swarmed a gas station on the corner of Pandosy Street and Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night.

A white pickup truck was surrounded at one of the gas station pumps by at least six RCMP vehicles at about 8:20 p.m., according to witnesses on scene.

Ten minutes later, three of the police vehicles departed, while other officers hauled items from the vehicle.

The gas station was not taped off and was open for business, stated a witness.

A woman and a dog, sat on a stoop in a blanket, while police talked to the driver of the truck. Witnesses could not confirm if she was in the vehicle.

More to come.

Kelowna RCMP surround the Shell gas station on Tuesday night. (Contributed)

