Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer

A Kelowna resident is offering an reaward to anyone with information on the person(s) involved in the death of a small kitten.

The kitten was found dead with a string tied around its neck Monday morning in an alley between Ponto Road and McIntosh Road in Rutland.

Following the incident, Kelowna resident Rick Cote began collecting money to offer a reward to anyone with information on the death of the cat. So far he has collected more than $1000.

#Kelowna man is offering an award to anyone with information on Monday's kitten murder in Rutland. A Kelowna woman stumbled upon a “horrifying” sight of a dead cat with a string around its neck on her way to her bus stop Monday morning. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/b0dMZBK3nl — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) September 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time a cat has been harmed in the area.

On the morning of July 5, a Rutland woman came home to find her cat’s mouth glued shut. The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, claimed her friend found her cat with glue seeping from its mouth and they had to cut it out and wash it with warm water.

It is not clear if these two incidents are related, although Sean Hogan of the BCSPCA has recommended to keep pets indoors at this time — cats especially — as it is safer.

Anyone with information on the death of these two cats is encouraged to call the local police and the BC SPCA cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

