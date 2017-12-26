Kelowna residents warmed by free hugs event

Community embraces Kelowna resident’s legacy

Warm hugs made braving frigid weather a lot more bearable for Kelowna residents who were downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The eighth annual free hug event was an homage to Kelowna resident Wayne Cobb, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010 while saving his son.

One of the huggers braving the cold Tuesday remembers Cobb well, and said it’s a fitting tribute.

“Wayne was an amazing person who loved to hug,” Monique Saebels said. “He had such a big heart and he gave it to everyone. He’s here today… I know he is.”

Saebels is one of the few people who goes to the event and knew Cobb personally. Others, who did not know him, are dedicated to the event and maintaining his legacy.

RELATED: Boxing Day hugs to be handed out at Kelowna sails

Among them is Kathi Meyn, who knows Cobb’s wife and children. For her the event’s appeal lies in the fact it’s something she does with friends year after year, and that it makes a difference.

“It’s the camaraderie, the fun that we’re going to do this. It takes a little bit of bravery to go up and ask a person ‘do you want a hug?’” she said, adding that not everyone wants to partake and that’s OK, too.

Over the years she’s handed out countless hugs, and despite the fact there were few people out in the cold on Boxing Day she’d still doled out quite a few. Some, however, make more of an impression than others.

“The one that stands out to me was the widower who said he hadn’t been hugged in nine years,” said Meyn.

That, she said, had an affect on everyone who was there.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found
Next story
CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Just Posted

Vernon man stays positive after home burns down

Vernon man won’t let fire get him down

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Kelowna residents warmed by free hugs event

Community embraces Kelowna resident’s legacy

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Distinguished Alumnus Ben Klick to headline weekend of concerts at OC

Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Most Read