Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Dick Dumond was surprised by the motorcade on his birthday over the weekend

Kelowna Rotarian Dick Dumond watches his “drive-by birthday party” on March 28 as friends and family keep their distance while still celebrating. (Contributed)

Even with social distancing, the Rotary Club of Kelowna found a way to celebrate a long-time member’s birthday over the weekend.

On March 28, Kelowna Rotarian Dick Dumond was surprised to find a motorcade in his neighbourhood there to honk, wave and celebrate Dumond’s birthday.

“It was just a wonderful idea, for an old guy,” said Dumond.

“After all, it is not every day you turn seventy-something…”

The drive-by birthday party was organized by past Rotary Club president Dennis Campbell, who wanted to make sure that Kelowna Rotarians, who’s sociability has been hit hard these past few weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, try to stay as social as possible and don’t pass up celebrating a member’s birthday, even from afar.

Dumond was kept in the dark and led to the sidewalk by his wife Shirley, from there he received the birthday cheer.

