Kelowna shatters a number of same-day high records this past week

The heat wave sweeping across the province has resulted in Kelowna shattering a number of same-day record highs this past week, according to Environment Canada.

Data shows that Kelowna has set new same-day record highs each day since June 21. Temperatures climbed to 33.4 C on June 21, beating 2005’s same-day record of 30.6 C.

On June 22, this year’s high of 34.9 C soared past 2007’s same-day record of 26.8 C. June 23, this year saw temperatures reach 34.6 C, passing 2006’s same-day record of 26.2 C. Today’s (June 24) projected high of 30 C edges out 2006’s same-day high of 29.7 C.

And Kelowna is on track to continue to set new same-day records in the next coming days.

Environment Canada is projecting that temperatures will reach 34 C on Friday, surpassing 2006’s same-day record of 32.7 C. Back in 2006, the record high of 34.9 C on June 26, is no match for the projected high of 37 C.

By June 27, temperatures are expected to enter the realm of 40 C, beating out 2006’s record of 35.9 C. The high of 40 C will carry into June 28, breaking 2008’s same-day high of 34.2 C. It’s the same story for June 29: the projected high is once again 40 C, edging by 2008’s same-day high of 37.4 C.

The dangerous long heat wave is expected to engulf the Interior from June 26 to June 30.

Environment Canada is issuing a warning for the following areas; Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary and West Kootenay.

Be sure to drink enough water, and check on family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are safe during this time.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with unusually dark urine

— With files from Jen Zielinski

