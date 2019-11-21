Mayor Colin Basran at the announcement of Kelowna’s hosting of the 2021 Tim Horton’s brier on Nov. 21, 2019. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

For the first time in over 50 years, Kelowna will host curling’s best in 2021 when the Tim Hortons Brier makes its way to the Okanagan.

“Kelowna is very excited to host the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier and we thank Curling Canada for the opportunity to do so,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Our community is eager to welcome the athletes, officials and fans from across Canada for the country’s premier curling event. To be able to host this Canadian tradition in one of the most beautiful cities in our country will certainly be a memorable and prosperous experience for all.”

Kelowna last hosted the Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in 1968 when Alberta’s Ron Northcott prevailed at Memorial Arena.

The city has, however, been active in hosting major curling events, including the 1986 World Women’s Championship (won by Canada’s Marilyn Bodogh), the 1989 Scotties Tournament of Hearts (won by Team Canada’s Heather Houston), the 1999 Canadian Junior Championships (won by Ontario’s John Morris and Quebec’s Marie-France Larouche), the 2002 World Junior Championships (won by Canada’s David Hamblin and Cassie Johnson of the United States, and, most recently, the World Mixed Curling Championship in 2018, won by Canada’s Mike Anderson.

“Kelowna put together a superb bid to host the Tim Hortons Brier in 2021,” said John Shea, Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors. “The Okanagan region has hosted numerous top-calibre curling events in the past, and I know the City of Kelowna is ready to step up and put on an amazing show for the world’s most famous national curling championship.”

The 2021 Brier will be the 92nd edition of the tournament and is set to take place at Prospera Place, though dates have not yet been set.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early 2020.

