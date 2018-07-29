Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

The wildfire that started from two youths playing with a lighter is being held

Update: 11:36 a.m.

The Yates Road fire is under control and fire officials have deemed the area safe for the public. Effective at 11:30 a.m., the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded for all 933 properties in the Wilden area of Kelowna.

Residents looking for information regarding aerial fire retardant on their properties can contact the BC Wildfire Service at 250-554-5532.

While the Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded, conditions in the Central Okanagan continue to be hot and dry. Residents and visitors should be vigilant and aware that the fire hazard remains high to extreme.

A regional campfire ban is in place effective today at noon. All campfires are prohibited throughout the Regional District of Central Okanagan including: the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

If you see smoke from a wildfire, report it at *5555 from a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555. If there is threat to life call 9-1-1.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, cordemergency.ca, is a centralized location for regional public emergency and preparedness information, including links to useful provincial and federal emergency resources such as PreparedBC, BC Wildfire Services, Emergency Management BC and Air Quality readings.

Update 11:14 a.m.

The wildfire in the Glenmore area of Kelowna has been handed back to local fire departments.

BC Wildfire has not deployed crews today, they say this is a good sign.

Kelowna fire department has a skeleton crew of five firefighters on scene that are looking for hot spots or deep seated fires that could be in the roots below the ground.

“We want to make sure it’s all out so that if a wind comes in there is no chance it could spark up again,” Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens said.

Stephens reminds residents to be fire smart, clean up pine needles, and if you see smoke call 911 immediately.

The evacuation alert for Wilden area (access via Rio Drive, Upper Canyon Drive and Union Road) properties has been lifted.

Original

A wildfire that started in the Glenmore area of Kelowna July 27 is now considered under control, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

“It is in mop-up stage, which means fire crews are going through the area thoroughly looking for hotspots to ensure they are all extinguished with water. Conditions could still change, depending on weather such as wind.

“As a precautionary measure, the evacuation alert for the 933 properties in the Wilden area (access via Rio Drive, Upper Canyon Drive and Union Road) are still in effect until further notice. A map showing the list of roads and properties under evacuation alert can be viewed at cordemergency.ca/map.”

